Market Analysts see Prologis Inc. [PLD] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that PROLOGIS ANNOUNCES NEW CFO.

Olinger to Retire; Arndt Promoted to Top Finance Role.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) today announced Tim Arndt will be the company’s new chief financial officer effective April 1, 2022. Arndt, who has been with Prologis since 2004, will succeed long-time CFO Tom Olinger, who plans to retire. A well-respected leader in the logistics real estate industry, Olinger has had a significant impact on Prologis and on the industry overall. During his tenure, the company significantly expanded its scale and scope, moving into the top 100 companies of the S&P 500 and growing its total square footage from less than 150 million to one billion.

Over the last 12 months, PLD stock rose by 36.07%. The one-year Prologis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.1. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.56 billion, with 739.80 million shares outstanding and 735.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, PLD stock reached a trading volume of 2703909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $174.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 112.12.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.25, while it was recorded at 144.99 for the last single week of trading, and 137.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99,638 million, or 96.80% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,871, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,044,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.76 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 7.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

686 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 23,288,297 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 19,139,089 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 647,678,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,106,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,754 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,669 shares during the same period.