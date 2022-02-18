Market Analysts see Campbell Soup Company [CPB] falling to $43. Time to buy?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.32%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Campbell Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today was named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This year’s index includes 418 companies headquartered across 45 countries and regions. The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

“Building a winning team and culture is a key element of our strategic plan, with a focus on creating an inclusive and diverse environment for all employees,” said Camille Pierce, Campbell’s Senior Vice President, Chief Culture Officer and Head of Talent. “We are committed to living our values and creating a culture where all employees feel safe, valued and supported to do their best work. We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year.”.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -4.60%. The one-year Campbell Soup Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.75. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.04 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 194.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 3974206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 54 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.99, while it was recorded at 44.03 for the last single week of trading, and 43.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.89. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $71,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CPB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 2.27%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,874 million, or 54.10% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,871,919, which is approximately -2.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,050,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.29 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $455.58 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 1.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 16,587,392 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 11,662,368 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 129,159,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,409,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,144 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,482,920 shares during the same period.