Market Analysts see ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] closed the trading session at $12.52 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.89, while the highest price level was $13.69. The company report on February 16, 2022 that ACV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Achieves $100 million Quarterly Revenue MilestoneProvides 2022 Guidance and 2026 Financial Targets.

Fourth quarter revenue of $100.2 million, up 86% YoY and full-year revenue of $358.4 million, up 72% YoY.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.55 percent and weekly performance of 9.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, ACVA reached to a volume of 4827068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ACVA stock. On August 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACVA shares from 30 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

ACVA stock trade performance evaluation

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, ACVA shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.57 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -18.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.04. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $995 million, or 80.50% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 9,652,992, which is approximately 72.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,977,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.71 million in ACVA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $87.63 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 19.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 38,170,187 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 13,877,718 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,448,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,496,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,450,005 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,606,765 shares during the same period.