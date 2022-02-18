Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] moved up 6.82: Why It’s Important

Maris-Tech Ltd. [NASDAQ: MTEK] traded at a high on 02/17/22, posting a 6.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Maris-Tech to Co-Develop Video-Based Advanced AI Systems For Drones and Autonomous Vehicles.

The Company will partner with semiconductor supplier of highly efficient Edge AI processor devices.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced it has signed a letter of intent with a fabless semiconductor supplier to develop video-based edge computing products.

The market cap for MTEK stock reached $16.39 million, with 8.72 million shares outstanding and 4.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, MTEK reached a trading volume of 3664617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maris-Tech Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.11. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading.

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.