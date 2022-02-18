Loop Capital lifts Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] slipped around -0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.38 at the close of the session, down -1.06%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Juniper Networks Collaborates with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless on Groundbreaking Open RAN Use Case Trial.

Multivendor software-driven architecture showcases route to enhanced mobile business opportunities and critical user experiences.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it is working with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless, a pioneer in Open RAN solutions, conducting a multivendor RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) trial for tenant-aware admission control use cases. The trial, initially running in Vodafone’s test labs in Turkey and with plans to move into its test infrastructure, supports O-RAN interfaces and addresses the key business challenges faced by mobile operators around personalized user experience, viable revenue generation and reduction in both CAPEX and OPEX for 4G and 5G services.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now -3.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.05 and lowest of $34.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.03, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3274423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On December 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 28 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.12, while it was recorded at 34.30 for the last single week of trading, and 29.95 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +57.86. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $10,374 million, or 94.20% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,434,416, which is approximately -3.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,349,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 9.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,255,241 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 28,356,140 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 243,913,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,525,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,709,174 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,597,195 shares during the same period.