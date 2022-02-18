LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is -20.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] loss -14.32% on the last trading session, reaching $47.64 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that LKQ Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

LKQ Corporation represents 294.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.19 billion with the latest information. LKQ stock price has been found in the range of $46.86 to $51.9965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 6431407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $65.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LKQ stock

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.32, while it was recorded at 53.12 for the last single week of trading, and 53.19 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.87. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

There are presently around $15,037 million, or 98.20% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,113,832, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,040,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $975.8 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly -18.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

340 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 28,568,904 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 31,989,185 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 209,883,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,441,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,633,051 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,900,355 shares during the same period.