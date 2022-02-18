Informatica Inc. [INFA] Revenue clocked in at $1.41 billion, down -45.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Informatica Inc. [NYSE: INFA] loss -28.31% on the last trading session, reaching $20.18 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Informatica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

– Subscription annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in the fourth quarter increased 32% year-over-year to $802 million.

– Cloud ARR in the fourth quarter increased 40% year-over-year to $317 million.

Informatica Inc. represents 303.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.13 billion with the latest information. INFA stock price has been found in the range of $18.88 to $25.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.05K shares, INFA reached a trading volume of 6265052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Informatica Inc. [INFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFA shares is $41.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Informatica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Informatica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on INFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Informatica Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for INFA stock

Informatica Inc. [INFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Informatica Inc. [INFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 25.53 for the last single week of trading.

Informatica Inc. [INFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Informatica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Informatica Inc. [INFA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Informatica Inc. go to 28.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Informatica Inc. [INFA]

There are presently around $2,809 million, or 37.10% of INFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFA stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 73,445,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,934,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.35 million in INFA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $179.9 million in INFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Informatica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Informatica Inc. [NYSE:INFA] by around 99,781,369 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,781,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,781,369 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.