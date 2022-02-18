Incyte Corporation [INCY] fell -7.59% so far this year. What now?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Incyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

A sum of 2953520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Incyte Corporation shares reached a high of $68.71 and dropped to a low of $66.975 until finishing in the latest session at $67.83.

The one-year INCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.3. The average equity rating for INCY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $89.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $78 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

INCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, INCY shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.01, while it was recorded at 67.19 for the last single week of trading, and 74.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Incyte Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +93.73. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.17.

Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

INCY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 15.00%.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,748 million, or 94.70% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 33,618,063, which is approximately 4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,944,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in INCY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly 5.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 19,402,428 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 20,022,716 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 163,252,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,678,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,199,622 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,365,213 shares during the same period.