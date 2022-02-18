HSBC Securities slashes price target on VNET Group Inc. [VNET] – find out why.

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] price plunged by -8.35 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on January 28, 2022 that VNET Announces US$250 Million Investment from Blackstone.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (NYSE: BX) (“Blackstone”), the world’s largest alternative investment firm, have agreed to make an investment in VNET by purchasing US$250 million of convertible notes (the “Notes”). The Notes have a term of five years and carry interest at 2% per annum.

Josh Chen, Founder and Executive Chairman of VNET, said, “Over the last two years, we have accelerated the growth of our data center footprint in high-demand locations across China’s tier-1 cities. Blackstone’s investment provides us with the capital to take advantage of a robust pipeline of attractive development projects that support our hyperscale and enterprise customers. We look forward to building on this partnership with Blackstone.”.

A sum of 2959217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. VNET Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.27 and dropped to a low of $7.64 until finishing in the latest session at $7.68.

The one-year VNET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.13. The average equity rating for VNET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VNET Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $32.80 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

VNET Stock Performance Analysis:

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.83. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VNET Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VNET Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.65. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VNET Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$151,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $813 million, or 82.80% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: TT INTERNATIONAL with ownership of 13,000,398, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 11.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 10,402,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.17 million in VNET stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $49.77 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 30.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VNET Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 14,054,996 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 18,577,134 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 64,412,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,045,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,093 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,581,149 shares during the same period.