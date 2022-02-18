GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] Is Currently -2.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] loss -2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $84.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that GoDaddy Executes $750 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (the “ASR Agreements”) with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $750 million of GoDaddy’s Class A common stock. GoDaddy expects final settlement of the ASRs to occur during the second quarter of 2022.

As disclosed in its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release on February 10, 2022, GoDaddy’s Board of Directors authorized a multi-year $3 billion share repurchase plan. The ASR Agreements represent a significant step in this share repurchase plan.

GoDaddy Inc. represents 167.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.92 billion with the latest information. GDDY stock price has been found in the range of $82.02 to $84.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, GDDY reached a trading volume of 3261211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $96.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $110 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for GoDaddy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on GDDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, GDDY shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.39, while it was recorded at 81.15 for the last single week of trading, and 76.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.78. GoDaddy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 705.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $14,116 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,094,349, which is approximately -0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 15,042,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in GDDY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $923.87 million in GDDY stock with ownership of nearly -9.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoDaddy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY] by around 25,275,657 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 21,637,848 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 116,595,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,509,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDDY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,727,307 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 11,162,398 shares during the same period.