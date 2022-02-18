Frontline Ltd. [FRO] moved up 6.88: Why It’s Important

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $8.23 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.82, while the highest price level was $8.385. The company report on February 17, 2022 that FRO – Q4 2021 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.’s fourth quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 17 February, 2022 at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.41 percent and weekly performance of 11.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 4458543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.52. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $308 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 11,499,940, which is approximately 10.259% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,325,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.71 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.06 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 20.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 5,434,831 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,639,536 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 28,870,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,944,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,798 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,894 shares during the same period.