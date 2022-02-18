For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], Analyst sees a rise to $265. What next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] plunged by -$4.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $214.335 during the day while it closed the day at $210.71. The company report on February 1, 2022 that UPS Releases 4Q 2021 Earnings.

Consolidated Revenues of $27.8B, Up 11.5% from Last Year.

Consolidated Operating Profit of $3.9B, Up 91.0% from Last Year; Up 37.7% on an Adjusted* Basis.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock has also loss -4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPS stock has inclined by 1.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.58% and lost -1.69% year-on date.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $189.30 billion, with 870.00 million shares outstanding and 729.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2812359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $243.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $245 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $265, while Vertical Research kept a Buy rating on UPS stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 230 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.64, while it was recorded at 214.15 for the last single week of trading, and 204.22 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.17 and a Gross Margin at +13.17. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.25.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 14.03%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,217 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,336,165 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 19,716,382 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 461,575,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,628,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 307 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,488,534 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,402 shares during the same period.