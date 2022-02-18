For Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.51%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. RECEIVES OFFER FOR REMAINING UNITS FROM SHELL PIPELINE COMPANY L.P..

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (“SHLX” or the “Partnership”) announces that it has received a non-binding, preliminary proposal letter from Shell Pipeline Company LP (“SPLC”) to acquire all of the Partnership’s issued and outstanding common units not already owned by SPLC or its affiliates at a value of $12.89 per each issued and outstanding publicly held common unit of the Partnership (the “Proposal”). The Board of Directors of our general partner intends to appoint a conflicts committee to review, evaluate and negotiate the Proposal. SHLX will provide further information as appropriate.

The proposed transaction is subject to a number of contingencies, including the approval of the Board of Directors of our general partner, the negotiation of a definitive agreement concerning the transaction, and the satisfaction of conditions to the consummation of a transaction set forth in any such definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that such definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated on the terms described above or at all.

Over the last 12 months, SHLX stock rose by 18.47%. The one-year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.74. The average equity rating for SHLX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.04 billion, with 393.30 million shares outstanding and 123.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SHLX stock reached a trading volume of 2784066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SHLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

SHLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 13.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +50.94. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +101.46.

Return on Total Capital for SHLX is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.35. Additionally, SHLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 470.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 121.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

SHLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 11.10%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $942 million, or 19.20% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 16,129,311, which is approximately 3.52% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,790,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.04 million in SHLX stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $68.53 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -21.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 6,052,739 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,044,461 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 52,920,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,017,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,922 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 583,150 shares during the same period.