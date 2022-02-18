For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] traded at a high on 02/17/22, posting a 4.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.94. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2021 Annual Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3944340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.33 billion, with 191.43 million shares outstanding and 188.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 3944340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] managed to generate an average of $805,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $517 million, or 46.87% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,043,566, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,901,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.31 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $36.38 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 5,531,355 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,548,452 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 65,514,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,594,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 851,027 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 696,774 shares during the same period.