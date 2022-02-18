For Hasbro Inc. [HAS], Analyst sees a drop to $99. What next?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] gained 2.10% or 2.04 points to close at $99.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3601082 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Hasbro Announces Innovative Play and Entertainment Lineup For 2022.

Compelling Entertainment Across My Little Pony, Peppa Pig, Power Rangers and Transformers to Drop Throughout 2022.

Innovative Toys and Games Based on Hasbro’s Iconic Portfolio of Brands – Including Clue, NERF, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, Play-Doh and More – Also Unveiled, Hitting Shelves This Year.

It opened the trading session at $102.65, the shares rose to $105.126 and dropped to $98.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAS points out that the company has recorded 4.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 962.93K shares, HAS reached to a volume of 3601082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $113.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $116 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $114, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 115 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HAS stock

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, HAS shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.95, while it was recorded at 96.30 for the last single week of trading, and 96.37 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +48.71. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 17.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

There are presently around $10,881 million, or 84.90% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 15,412,364, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,275,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in HAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in HAS stock with ownership of nearly 7.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 7,134,669 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 5,777,188 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 99,215,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,127,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,223,734 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 749,925 shares during the same period.