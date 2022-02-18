For 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], Analyst sees a rise to $205. What next?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] slipped around -13.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $80.99 at the close of the session, down -14.73%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that 10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2022.

FY 2021 revenue growth of 64% and Q4 2021 revenue growth of 28% over the corresponding periods of 2020.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided outlook for 2022.

10x Genomics Inc. stock is now -45.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXG Stock saw the intraday high of $86.37 and lowest of $75.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 208.99, which means current price is +6.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 970.23K shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 9794391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $186.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 7.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

How has TXG stock performed recently?

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68. With this latest performance, TXG shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.62 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.13, while it was recorded at 90.75 for the last single week of trading, and 154.75 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.55 and a Gross Margin at +80.44. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.61.

Return on Total Capital for TXG is now -13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.52. Additionally, TXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] managed to generate an average of -$637,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $7,616 million, or 97.30% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,018,634, which is approximately -4.022% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,554,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.48 million in TXG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $682.72 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly -14.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 9,046,417 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 7,566,557 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 63,577,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,190,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,876,897 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 260,611 shares during the same period.