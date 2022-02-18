Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain 19.47% so far this year. What now?

Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE: FTK] closed the trading session at $1.35 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.771, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Flotek Awarded $1 Billion+ Long Term Contract.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTK), a leader in technology-driven, specialty green chemistry solutions, has entered into an agreement with ProFrac Holdings, LLC (“ProFrac”) to expand the previously-announced long term supply agreement with one of ProFrac’s affiliates.

The Company anticipates that, after closing, the new expansion will increase revenue backlog by at least $1 billion, and up to $2.1 billion, over the next ten years. As part of the transaction, at closing Flotek would (a) issue to ProFrac notes convertible into Flotek’s common stock with a maturity of one year, with the amount of notes based on the size of expansion, and (b) grant ProFrac the right to appoint two members to Flotek’s board of directors, for a total of four out of seven directors. Conversion price of the convertible notes is $1.088125 per share under certain conditions prior to maturity, or $0.8705 per share at maturity. The convertible notes contain other terms and conditions similar to the convertible notes announced on February 2, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.47 percent and weekly performance of 57.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, FTK reached to a volume of 16379053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTK shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Flotek Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Flotek Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Seaport Global Securities kept a Speculative Buy rating on FTK stock. On July 27, 2015, analysts increased their price target for FTK shares from 8 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flotek Industries Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

FTK stock trade performance evaluation

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.43. With this latest performance, FTK shares gained by 31.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8855, while it was recorded at 0.9103 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3209 for the last 200 days.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flotek Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flotek Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 27.10% of FTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTK stocks are: NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,840,969, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in FTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.28 million in FTK stock with ownership of nearly -4.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE:FTK] by around 1,279,652 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,243,070 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,374,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,896,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,784 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 697,991 shares during the same period.