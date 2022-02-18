Eversource Energy [ES] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $95

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Eversource Energy Reports Full-Year Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported full-year 2021 earnings of $1,220.5 million, or $3.54 per share, compared with earnings of $1,205.2 million, or $3.55 per share, for full-year 2020. Eversource also reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $306.7 million, or $0.89 per share, compared with fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $271.9 million, or $0.79 per share.

Results for both years include acquisition-related charges primarily related to the October 2020 acquisition of the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Those after-tax charges totaled $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $23.6 million for all of 2021, compared with charges of $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $32.1 million for all of 2020.

A sum of 3922414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Eversource Energy shares reached a high of $82.75 and dropped to a low of $79.01 until finishing in the latest session at $82.28.

The one-year ES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.45. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $91.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $82 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.70, while it was recorded at 82.49 for the last single week of trading, and 85.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.97. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.60. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $129,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.30%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,510 million, or 81.80% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,753,614, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,646,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.81 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 16,656,978 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 13,183,610 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 245,849,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,690,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,638 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 568,060 shares during the same period.