Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.21 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter Results.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2021 fourth quarter earnings Friday, February 25, 2022, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Friday, February 25, 2022.

Evergy Inc. stock is now -10.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVRG Stock saw the intraday high of $61.61 and lowest of $60.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.45, which means current price is +1.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 2959863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.84, while it was recorded at 62.06 for the last single week of trading, and 64.70 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.69. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.58.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.77. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $120,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.12%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $12,611 million, or 93.10% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,830,566, which is approximately 0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,176,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $765.71 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 12,092,492 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 9,979,403 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 184,087,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,159,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,634,648 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,360 shares during the same period.