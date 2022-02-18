Endo International plc [ENDP] fell -17.55% so far this year. What now?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] closed the trading session at $3.10 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $3.29. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs’ request for a default judgment on liability against Endo’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties in a different case. The Company’s expectation is based on oral statements by the court during a February 10 hearing. The court also stated that it would set a damages trial to begin in April 2023.

“Endo strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling and is considering its appellate options. There is no valid basis to support discovery sanctions in the Dunaway case. The plaintiffs had not yet asked Endo for discovery and the court had not issued discovery-related orders. Instead of applying the law to the facts before it, the court improperly adopted the findings of a different Tennessee court in a different case, known as Staubus, which Endo settled in August 2021 with no admission of wrongdoing,” said Matthew J. Maletta, Endo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. “As Endo has previously stated, the Company has taken numerous steps to address the discovery issues alleged in the Staubus case.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.55 percent and weekly performance of -7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 2444023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ENDP stock trade performance evaluation

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endo International plc [ENDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -13.40%.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $605 million, or 76.60% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,827,860, which is approximately 1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,588,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.39 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $56.14 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 28,836,445 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 13,939,305 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 143,901,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,677,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,557,475 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,884 shares during the same period.