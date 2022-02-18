Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain 0.74% so far this year. What now?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $79.14 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.83, while the highest price level was $79.39. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia Honor Six Leaders as ‘Strong Men & Strong Women in Virginia History’.

– Tenth annual program recognizes African-American leaders.

– Students encouraged to enter essay contest before February 28th.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.74 percent and weekly performance of 1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, D reached to a volume of 2837891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $86.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.60, while it was recorded at 78.76 for the last single week of trading, and 76.50 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.85%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,950 million, or 68.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,775,679, which is approximately 0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,640,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.36 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

697 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 31,878,966 shares. Additionally, 646 investors decreased positions by around 19,943,116 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 506,846,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,669,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,648 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,903,290 shares during the same period.