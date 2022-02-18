Desjardins lifts Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] gained 5.23% or 0.34 points to close at $6.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3517910 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Equinox Gold Provides 2022 Guidance: Production Increasing to 625,000 to 710,000 Ounces of Gold.

All dollar amounts are expressed in US$.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces 2022 production guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold, increasing from 2021 production of 602,100 ounces of gold. Cost guidance includes cash costs1 of $1,080 to $1,140 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs1,2 (“AISC”) of $1,330 to $1,415 per ounce of gold sold. Guidance does not include production from the Mercedes Mine as the previously announced sale is expected to close around the end of the first quarter of 2022. Equinox Gold’s Chairman, Ross Beaty, and CEO, Christian Milau, will host a corporate update today starting at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET). Further details are provided at the end of this news release.

It opened the trading session at $6.64, the shares rose to $6.97 and dropped to $6.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQX points out that the company has recorded 14.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 3517910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for EQX stock

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.46.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.99. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $575 million, or 42.50% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,776,762, which is approximately -5.392% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,027,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.18 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $33.91 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 11.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 9,508,891 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,645,257 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 74,377,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,532,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,458,577 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 559,557 shares during the same period.