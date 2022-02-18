DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain 1.51% so far this year. What now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 0.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.63. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Conference Call On February 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), announced today that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to review its financial results. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3441422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for XRAY stock reached $12.46 billion, with 218.60 million shares outstanding and 217.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 3441422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $68.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $66, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XRAY shares from 77 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XRAY stock performed recently?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.22, while it was recorded at 54.99 for the last single week of trading, and 59.22 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +50.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$5,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 25.84%.

Insider trade positions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $11,710 million, or 99.46% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,855,927, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,700,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $650.15 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 68.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,599,856 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 27,353,153 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 152,274,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,227,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,489,164 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,902,722 shares during the same period.