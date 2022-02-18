D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Is Currently -2.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.68%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 4.47%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.56. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.60 billion, with 356.10 million shares outstanding and 317.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 3864124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $119.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 142.44.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.22, while it was recorded at 84.01 for the last single week of trading, and 93.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 10.95%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,532 million, or 84.10% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,496,538, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,794,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 21,659,712 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 25,631,858 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 240,307,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,598,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,263,165 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,773 shares during the same period.