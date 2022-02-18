Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $184

Crown Castle International Corp. [NYSE: CCI] closed the trading session at $163.37 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $163.10, while the highest price level was $165.12. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle’s Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.74 percent and weekly performance of -5.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 3102967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $198.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $226 to $203. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCI shares from 192 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.72 for Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.05, while it was recorded at 166.02 for the last single week of trading, and 188.17 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Crown Castle International Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Crown Castle International Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. go to 12.40%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,018 million, or 92.70% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,894,000, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,010,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 785 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. [NYSE:CCI] by around 19,511,130 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 15,694,969 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 359,629,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,835,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 875,451 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,992 shares during the same period.