Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] Stock trading around $10.10 per share: What’s Next?

Concord Acquisition Corp [NYSE: CND] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -3.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.10. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Circle Valued at $9B in New Transaction Terms Agreed with Concord Acquisition Corp.

New agreement replaces the business combination initially announced in July 2021.

Circle Internet Financial, a global internet finance firm that provides internet-based payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), announced today that it has terminated its existing business combination and agreed to new transaction terms with Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4145751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Concord Acquisition Corp stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for CND stock reached $354.31 million, with 35.25 million shares outstanding and 27.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 643.57K shares, CND reached a trading volume of 4145751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CND stock performed recently?

Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, CND shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] managed to generate an average of -$115,490 per employee.Concord Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]

There are presently around $152 million, or 72.00% of CND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CND stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,172,501, which is approximately 13.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,884,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.79 million in CND stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.37 million in CND stock with ownership of nearly -45.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Concord Acquisition Corp [NYSE:CND] by around 3,729,386 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,532,339 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,175,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,437,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CND stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,704,512 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,963,012 shares during the same period.