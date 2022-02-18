Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] traded at a high on 02/17/22, posting a 7.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for its Phase 2b Study of Halo-Lido for the Prescription Treatment of Hemorrhoids.

Study expected to begin enrolling patients in the first half of 2022.

Hemorrhoids affect approximately 5% of the US population, with more than 10 million patients annually reporting symptoms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3579414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.49%.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $261.39 million, with 146.01 million shares outstanding and 133.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 3579414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.54. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5738, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0074 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $41 million, or 21.80% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,128,256, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,176,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.25 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.47 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,976,511 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,414,817 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,236,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,628,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,684 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,353 shares during the same period.