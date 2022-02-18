ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Is Currently -5.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] loss -5.47% or -1.19 points to close at $20.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2639471 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that ChampionX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Revenue of $822.1 million in Q4’21.

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $43.4 million in Q4’21; adjusted net income of $54.2 million.

It opened the trading session at $21.49, the shares rose to $21.685 and dropped to $20.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHX points out that the company has recorded -2.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CHX reached to a volume of 2639471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChampionX Corporation [CHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $28.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CHX stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHX shares from 13 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CHX stock

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, CHX shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.36, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.78 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +24.17. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 56.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

There are presently around $4,217 million, or 97.20% of CHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,374,728, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,782,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.07 million in CHX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $183.94 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 10,866,377 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 12,785,041 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 170,303,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,955,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,979,038 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,173,735 shares during the same period.