Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] gain 16.56% so far this year. What now?

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] loss -5.28% or -3.25 points to close at $58.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3087550 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Cedar Fair Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Delivers outstanding 2021 results with record in-park spending.

Well positioned to reinstate a quarterly cash distribution by the third quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $57.01, the shares rose to $59.00 and dropped to $56.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUN points out that the company has recorded 31.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 501.56K shares, FUN reached to a volume of 3087550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $63.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cedar Fair L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cedar Fair L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $40, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on FUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Fair L.P. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for FUN stock

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, FUN shares gained by 27.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.16, while it was recorded at 60.59 for the last single week of trading, and 47.00 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.30 and a Gross Margin at -193.75. Cedar Fair L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -325.10.

Return on Total Capital for FUN is now -20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.62. Additionally, FUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] managed to generate an average of -$218,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cedar Fair L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Fair L.P. go to -2.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

There are presently around $2,259 million, or 61.70% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,988,225, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,966,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.92 million in FUN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $183.28 million in FUN stock with ownership of nearly 11.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Fair L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN] by around 4,304,940 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,009,394 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 29,355,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,670,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,656 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 516,183 shares during the same period.