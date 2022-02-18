Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 10.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2777 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Brickell Biotech Acquires Exclusive Global Rights to Portfolio of Novel STING Inhibitors Targeting Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases from Carna Biosciences.

Lead STING inhibitor candidate, BBI-10, demonstrated dose-dependent cytokine reduction in nonclinical in vitro and in vivo studies providing strong proof-of-mechanism.

Agreement enhances Brickell’s pipeline in immunology and inflammation and leverages its drug development capabilities to advance Carna’s next-generation STING inhibitors.

Brickell Biotech Inc. stock has also gained 3.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBI stock has declined by -27.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.34% and gained 10.09% year-on date.

The market cap for BBI stock reached $30.26 million, with 115.05 million shares outstanding and 107.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, BBI reached a trading volume of 4361101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

BBI stock trade performance evaluation

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2490, while it was recorded at 0.2436 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5681 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1151.26. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1147.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -118.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,692 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.20% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,035,283, which is approximately 120.299% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,710,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in BBI stocks shares; and TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., currently with $0.64 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 262.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 4,563,117 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 433,010 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,804,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,800,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,432 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 327,073 shares during the same period.