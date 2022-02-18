BofA Securities lifts Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.78 during the day while it closed the day at $45.08. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Alexander’s Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call.

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Monday, February 14, 2022, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

Vornado Realty Trust stock has also gained 9.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNO stock has inclined by 1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.30% and gained 7.69% year-on date.

The market cap for VNO stock reached $8.65 billion, with 191.58 million shares outstanding and 175.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 2780663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $45.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $44, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VNO stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VNO shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.65.

VNO stock trade performance evaluation

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.41, while it was recorded at 43.14 for the last single week of trading, and 43.94 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,886 million, or 78.70% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,643,775, which is approximately 0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,649,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.22 million in VNO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $549.38 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 7.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 9,669,127 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 19,108,300 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 102,033,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,810,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,515 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 12,231,253 shares during the same period.