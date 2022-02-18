Berenberg slashes price target on Compass Inc. [COMP] – find out why.

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] closed the trading session at $8.96 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.23, while the highest price level was $9.185. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Compass, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Generates 73% Revenue Growth, Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA for Full Year 2021 and Provides Outlook for Full Year 2022, Q1 2022 and Financial Targets for 2025.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the leading tech-enabled real estate brokerage in the United States, announced today that revenue for the full year 2021 was $6.4 billion, up 73% year-over-year. Revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 was $1.6 billion, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.43 percent and weekly performance of 7.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 5815911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

COMP stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.64% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.07 and a Gross Margin at +10.50. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.26.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -21.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.14. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$100,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,208 million, or 60.20% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 26,357,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.04 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $147.44 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 17949.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 40,365,663 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 26,370,451 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 193,037,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,773,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,297,274 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,223,906 shares during the same period.