Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is 3.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] loss -6.46% on the last trading session, reaching $15.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. APPOINTS MINESH SHAH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that Minesh Shah has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1. Mr. Shah, currently Chief Operations Officer at Stitch Fix, has more than twenty years of experience developing leading-edge, omnichannel consumer experiences.

“We are pleased to welcome Minesh to our Board of Directors,” said Harriet Edelman, Chair of the Board of Directors at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. “His extensive consumer, technology and operational experiences across numerous emerging and leading businesses are especially relevant for our Company. Additionally, Minesh’s deep knowledge and expertise in retail will offer valuable perspective and oversight of Bed Bath & Beyond’s ongoing transformation and drive to unlock greater shareholder value.”.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 99.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $15.00 to $16.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 4748492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 22.28 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $1,552 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.34 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $172.69 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 8,981,284 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 17,919,018 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 69,440,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,340,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,465,792 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,555,970 shares during the same period.