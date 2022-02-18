Baxter International Inc. [BAX] moved down -2.74: Why It’s Important

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -2.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.80. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Baxter Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Fourth-quarter sales of $3.5 billion increased 10% on a reported basis, 12% on a constant currency basis and 4% on an operational basis1.

Fourth-quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 and adjusted EPS of $1.04.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5185008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $42.35 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 499.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 5185008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $97.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $86 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.42, while it was recorded at 84.98 for the last single week of trading, and 81.35 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.17%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $36,128 million, or 86.60% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.32 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 502 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 24,387,579 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 23,480,153 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 376,521,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,389,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,758,527 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,481,325 shares during the same period.