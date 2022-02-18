Barclays slashes price target on Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] – find out why.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] loss -4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $12.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Chimera Declares First Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Board Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.33 Per Share of Common Stock.

Board Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.50 Per Share of 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation represents 235.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.04 billion with the latest information. CIM stock price has been found in the range of $12.81 to $13.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 3523439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $15.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29.

Trading performance analysis for CIM stock

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.59 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.30 and a Gross Margin at +92.41. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.56. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of $2,167,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

There are presently around $1,662 million, or 53.70% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,906,362, which is approximately 1.907% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,839,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.04 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $232.05 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly -3.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,340,013 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 7,247,072 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 107,910,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,497,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,995,079 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,002,464 shares during the same period.