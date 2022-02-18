Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Stock trading around $1.29 per share: What’s Next?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.465 during the day while it closed the day at $1.29. The company report on February 17, 2022 that AYRO Provides Incremental Corporate Update.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, provides an update on recent corporate and strategic initiatives from CEO Thomas Wittenschlaeger:.

Ayro Inc. stock has also gained 0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AYRO stock has declined by -50.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.69% and lost -19.88% year-on date.

The market cap for AYRO stock reached $50.32 million, with 36.31 million shares outstanding and 31.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.09K shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 3332997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYRO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

AYRO stock trade performance evaluation

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4852, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3068 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.20% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,290,341, which is approximately -0.64% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 897,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in AYRO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.84 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 4,284,812 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,955,137 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 883,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,356,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,027,206 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,891,772 shares during the same period.