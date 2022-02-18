Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] is -16.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.15. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company’s 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company’s outlook for 2022.

Interested participants can dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5247987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.61%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $2.53 billion, with 128.44 million shares outstanding and 119.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 5247987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $31.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUPH shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -28.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$349,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $767 million, or 39.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,728,116, which is approximately -38.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,750,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.27 million in AUPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $63.74 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -11.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 9,159,475 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,732,591 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 15,933,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,826,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,128,832 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,836,109 shares during the same period.