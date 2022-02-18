Atlas Corp. [ATCO] is 4.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] closed the trading session at $14.76 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.30, while the highest price level was $14.98. The company report on February 8, 2022 that APR Energy Enters Brazilian Market with EPP Gas Generation Project in Rio de Janeiro.

APR Energy Ltd. (“APR”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATCO), announced today that it will provide Evolution Power Partners (“EPP”) with 228 MW of gas generation capacity for a minimum of one year. APR’s solution for EPP includes a full turn-key natural gas-fired power plant powered by eight GE TM2500 gas turbines in Itaguaí, Rio De Janeiro with a commercial operation date of May 1, 2022.

APR’s work will support EPP’s award in the October 2021 simplified competitive procedure emergency auction held by ANEEL, Brazil’s National Electricity Regulatory Agency. ANEEL’s reserve energy auctions were driven by a need by Brazil to mitigate the worst drought in 91 years impacting the availability of hydro power in the country.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.09 percent and weekly performance of -6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 525.40K shares, ATCO reached to a volume of 3868465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $18.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

ATCO stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, ATCO shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Corp. [ATCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.67 and a Gross Margin at +55.76. Atlas Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Total Capital for ATCO is now 6.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Corp. [ATCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.14. Additionally, ATCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Corp. [ATCO] managed to generate an average of $36,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Corp. [ATCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 21.00%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,216 million, or 57.10% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 99,988,690, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 26.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,343,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.99 million in ATCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $49.5 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 2,423,586 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,519,322 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 133,016,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,959,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 322,091 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 976,186 shares during the same period.