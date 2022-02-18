Anghami Inc. [ANGH] is 183.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Anghami Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGH] traded at a high on 02/17/22, posting a 161.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.88. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Anghami Becomes the First Arab Tech Company to Be Listed on NASDAQ Stock Exchange as It Begins Trading on February 4, 2022.

Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that is has completed its business combination with Vistas Media Acquisition Company (“VMAC”) (NASDAQ: VMAC). Anghami’s common ordinary shares and its warrants will begin trading in the United States on February 4, 2022 on NASDAQ under the tickers “ANGH” and “ANGHW,” respectively.

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Anghami, commented, “Today marks the end of a long journey toward listing on NASDAQ, but also the momentous beginning of our life as a publicly traded company. We are grateful to our investors and partners who have made this possible. We believe that our efforts to take a different approach and challenge the status quo in the streaming world present a great opportunity for fans not only in the region, but also for millions of people around the world who are trying to reconnect with their roots through music. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain as committed as ever to our goal of expanding the Arabic-language music repertoire through new initiatives and innovative concepts such as Anghami Originals, Anghami Labs, live concerts, live radio and branded content.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20198483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anghami Inc. stands at 56.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 36.53%.

The market cap for ANGH stock reached $745.54 million, with 25.82 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 165.89K shares, ANGH reached a trading volume of 20198483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anghami Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.43.

Anghami Inc. [ANGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.90. With this latest performance, ANGH shares gained by 228.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.35. The present Moving Average recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $87 million, or 31.82% of ANGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGH stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,850,256, which is approximately -0.995% of the company’s market cap and around 9.81% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 797,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in ANGH stocks shares; and RPO LLC, currently with $7.75 million in ANGH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Anghami Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGH] by around 1,341,426 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,378,838 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,146,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,866,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,117 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 770,849 shares during the same period.