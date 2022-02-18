Alteryx Inc. [AYX] stock Reiterated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $87

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.32%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Alteryx Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full Year 2021 Revenue of $536 million, up 8% Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, AYX stock dropped by -47.73%. The one-year Alteryx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.11. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.07 billion, with 67.33 million shares outstanding and 58.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 795.00K shares, AYX stock reached a trading volume of 4002246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $88.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $85 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $66, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 81.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.04, while it was recorded at 53.61 for the last single week of trading, and 71.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +91.51. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.83. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$16,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,496 million, or 80.50% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,223,884, which is approximately 12.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,507,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.46 million in AYX stocks shares; and BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $246.85 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 6,284,210 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 4,333,987 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,200,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,819,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,840 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,122 shares during the same period.