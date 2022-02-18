Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $23

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $24.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that ATI Accelerating Strategy to Become an Aerospace & Defense Materials Leader.

Announces long-term financial targets as key markets recover.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) conducted an investor event earlier today, covering a broad array of strategic topics and providing long-term financial targets.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated represents 127.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.09 billion with the latest information. ATI stock price has been found in the range of $23.71 to $25.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 3164714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $26.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ATI stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATI shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05.

Trading performance analysis for ATI stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.63 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.80 and a Gross Margin at +11.90. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -4.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $3,177 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,864,023, which is approximately 3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,815,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.34 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $294.68 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 9.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 10,054,749 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,156,212 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 111,089,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,300,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,004 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,022 shares during the same period.