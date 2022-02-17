why Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $223.89

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] slipped around -26.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $89.06 at the close of the session, down -23.06%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Creative Subscriptions ARR crosses $1 billion.

– Revenue generated through partners¹ in 2021 was $257M, up 75% y/y and up nearly 3x over 2019 as Wix attracts more agencies, freelancers and B2B partners with improved products and exceptional support.

Wix.com Ltd. stock is now -43.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WIX Stock saw the intraday high of $98.10 and lowest of $81.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 362.07, which means current price is +9.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 894.21K shares, WIX reached a trading volume of 8417261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $223.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $265 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $251, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WIX stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WIX shares from 270 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 10.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIX in the course of the last twelve months was 117.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WIX stock performed recently?

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.07. With this latest performance, WIX shares dropped by -32.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.52, while it was recorded at 111.01 for the last single week of trading, and 209.32 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.96 and a Gross Margin at +68.07. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.70.

Return on Total Capital for WIX is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.56. Additionally, WIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] managed to generate an average of -$35,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

There are presently around $5,949 million, or 93.40% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,504,286, which is approximately 28.153% of the company’s market cap and around 2.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,282,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.69 million in WIX stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $464.63 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 8.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 6,864,549 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 6,494,993 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 38,034,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,393,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,538 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,569 shares during the same period.