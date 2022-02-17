why Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.78

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] gained 3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $13.84 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the 25th Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference and the 7th Annual InterFace Seniors Housing West Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer; Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer; and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will attend the 25th Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference virtually on February 23 – 24, 2022.

Additionally, on February 24, 2022, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company’s investments team will attend the 7th Annual InterFace Seniors Housing West Conference at the Omni Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Smith will be speaking on a panel to discuss the “Investment Market Update” at noon.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. represents 228.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.12 billion with the latest information. SBRA stock price has been found in the range of $13.44 to $13.865.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3558674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $16.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 107.83.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.76. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.28. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $3,734,658 per employee.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,599 million, or 85.70% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,457,741, which is approximately 3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,204,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.62 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $224.84 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -2.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 18,526,628 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 17,848,806 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 158,586,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,962,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,094 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,832,683 shares during the same period.