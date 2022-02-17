why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.80

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $11.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2021 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 330-2384 (U.S. and Canada) or (240) 789-2701 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 4671230. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, February 17, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 4671230. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 162.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83 billion with the latest information. IRWD stock price has been found in the range of $10.83 to $11.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 3056765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.65 and a Gross Margin at +98.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 37.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.30. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 719.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $457,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,855 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,300,305, which is approximately -1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.65 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $177.21 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 9,615,611 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 16,526,439 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 144,064,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,206,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,702 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,890 shares during the same period.