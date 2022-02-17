why Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.39

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] price surged by 3.03 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on February 16, 2022 that GOGL – Q4 2021 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2021 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 16:00 CET.

A sum of 4797413 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Golden Ocean Group Limited shares reached a high of $12.08 and dropped to a low of $11.72 until finishing in the latest session at $11.89.

The one-year GOGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.37.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.86 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $478 million, or 31.90% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 8,136,740, which is approximately 1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,388,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.27 million in GOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $65.16 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 3,294,011 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 13,062,922 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,061,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,418,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,632 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,440 shares during the same period.