why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.33 during the day while it closed the day at $4.29. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Change in Long-Term Care Costs in Hawaii Mixed; Labor Market Shifts and Continued COVID-19 Pressure Affect Future Costs.

As the national annual median cost of long-term care services increased across the board this year, in Hawaii the increase in the cost for assisted living facility care surpassed the national trend while the increase in costs for home care services was less than what was seen nationally. Nationally, labor market shifts drove increased wages and COVID-19 intensified providers’ existing challenges to meet the increasing demand for long-term care services, according to Genworth’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey.

National 2021 data shows a continuation of the upward trajectory in long-term care costs, though this year presented unique challenges as patients and providers adjusted to broader economic shifts and the effects of COVID-19. This year’s Cost of Care Survey shows national annual median costs increased across all provider types and increased more substantially for certain settings – assisted living facilities (4.65%), home health aides (12.5%), homemaker services (10.64%), and skilled nursing facilities (1.96% for a semi-private room and 2.41% for a private room).

Genworth Financial Inc. stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNW stock has declined by -0.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.28% and gained 5.93% year-on date.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.21 billion, with 507.40 million shares outstanding and 501.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 2308523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,525 million, or 73.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,937,368, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,360,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.5 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.17 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 23,771,517 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 16,467,070 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 315,229,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,468,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,711 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,296,959 shares during the same period.