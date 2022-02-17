why Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.31

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] gained 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $54.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Cardinal Health named one of America’s Best Large Employers 2022 by Forbes magazine.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers 2022, a list of more than 500 public and private corporations, hospitals, universities and more, across dozens of industries.

Forbes identified America’s Best Employers through an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for U.S. companies that employ more than 1,000 people. Respondents were asked to rate how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

Cardinal Health Inc. represents 279.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.19 billion with the latest information. CAH stock price has been found in the range of $53.175 to $54.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 3025248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $56.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.43, while it was recorded at 53.14 for the last single week of trading, and 52.85 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 5.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $12,390 million, or 88.80% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,841,618, which is approximately -2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,999,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 12.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 21,952,105 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 29,611,390 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 179,894,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,458,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,021,821 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,407,721 shares during the same period.