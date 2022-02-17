why C3.ai Inc. [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.44

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -3.93 percent to reach at -$1.01. The company report on February 9, 2022 that C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 on March 2, 2022.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

A sum of 4728749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.02M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $25.62 and dropped to a low of $23.90 until finishing in the latest session at $24.70.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.45. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $55.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.81, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,368 million, or 50.80% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,134,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.73 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $117.25 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 11,992,125 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,213,035 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,004,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,209,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,938,343 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,315 shares during the same period.