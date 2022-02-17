8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] price surged by 3.67 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on February 2, 2022 that 8×8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Service Revenue Increased 18% and Total ARR Increased 16% Year-over-Year.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 4145488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. 8×8 Inc. shares reached a high of $15.03 and dropped to a low of $14.37 until finishing in the latest session at $14.99.

The one-year EGHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.86. The average equity rating for EGHT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $23.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $32 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EGHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 123.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

EGHT Stock Performance Analysis:

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 8×8 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.10 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.14. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$97,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,556 million, or 94.10% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,224,878, which is approximately 1.75% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 13,825,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.91 million in EGHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $181.16 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 5.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 14,472,538 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 16,312,242 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 76,843,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,627,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,154,337 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,839,058 shares during the same period.