Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a low on 02/16/22, posting a -2.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.53. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Cameco Announces 2021 Financial Results; 50% Increase to 2022 Dividend Aligned with 70 Million Pounds of Long-Term Contracting and Improving Market Fundamentals; Next Phase of its Supply Discipline Begins While Awaiting Further Market Improvements….

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4045923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corporation stands at 4.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $8.67 billion, with 398.02 million shares outstanding and 397.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4045923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.66, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $5,087 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,326,319, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,415,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.73 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.52 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 30,583,001 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 33,977,163 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 166,965,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,525,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,568,208 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,008,080 shares during the same period.